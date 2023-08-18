More Arkansas school districts transitioning to 4-day week

The first week of school is officially in the books, and for some districts around Arkansas, four-day weeks are the new norm this year.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — The first week of school is officially in the books for many Arkansas students.

Many school districts across the state are following a nationwide trend this year regarding their calendars, adopting a four-day school week.

The Mayflower School District switched to four-day weeks during the 2022-2023 school year.

"We were trying to look at other areas where we could do something that would make us look different than our neighbors," Mayflower Superintendent Andy Chisum said.

Chisum has noticed improvements in teacher retention, a significant reason Mayflowechanged the schedule.

"After we had employees here for five or six years, they realized that if they... could make more elsewhere," Chisum said. "We were losing them due to that."

Now, he has more applicants for open positions.

"A lot of [applicants] say, 'Yes, that's one reason why we applied here,'" Chisum said. "We are seeing some evidence that is helping curb the attrition rate... Student and employee attendance improved last year. We had fewer behavior referrals and discipline issues. Overall, our summative test scores went up."

One minor issue Mayflower has seen is more car traffic due to fewer students riding the bus.

Over in Garland County, the Mountain Pine School District is starting the school year on the same four-day schedule for the first time.

"We just need something to try and inspire them to come to work more and have kids come to school," Mountain Pine Superintendent Bobby Applegate said.

Applegate said attendance was the main reason why they changed the schedule. Mountain Pine is also looking to improve teacher retention.

"We wanted to try it," Applegate said. "That's what we're doing." And that's what we're doing."