Arkansas schools find solutions to combat extreme heat

Bus rides have become uncomfortable for students and drivers due to the extreme temperatures outside, so school districts are developing solutions.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEEBE, Ark. — School bus rides have been heating up this week, mirroring the temperature outside, so school districts across the state are coming up with different solutions to keep their staff and students safe.

"Right now, we're allowing the students to bring bottled water on the bus," Beebe Athletic Director Ryan Marshall said. "We're advising our bus drivers not to stay in one play for too long and to try and keep the buses moving... We're taking some steps to try and help minimize it, but it's tough with the triple digits."

Along with his duties as athletic director, Marshall also oversees the school district's bus transportation. He said most of their school buses have air conditioning units inside, but cool airflow is still a challenge with the extreme temperatures.

"When you load anywhere from 50 to 75 kids on the bus, and then making stops," Marshall said. "It's tough to keep [a bus] comfortable during this heat."

Beebe is not the only one developing solutions.

Malvern School District said it would release students early since some bus routes are one to two hours long. At the same time, the Brookland Public School District posted on Facebook, saying they would dismiss early Thursday and Friday.

The Pulaski County Special School District is also releasing students early Friday out of concern for student health in the extreme heat.