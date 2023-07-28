Four Arkansas educators named Teacher of the Year State semi-finalists

Four Arkansas educators have been selected as 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year State semi-finalists at a recognition event at the Governor’s Mansion.

The finalists were chosen among 14 regional finalists, who also were recognized for their achievements in the field.

“I’m so proud to host this year’s Teacher of the Year and our 2024 finalists," said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "As Capri Salaam steps into her new role, I’m glad to know that our 14 finalists to be next year’s Teacher of the Year bring equally strong passion and resumes. After all, a quality education isn’t possible without quality educators.”

Each of the four educators received a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation as a regional finalist and an additional $1,000 prize as a state semi-finalist.

“Congratulations to this year’s state semi-finalists,” said Jacob Oliva, Arkansas Department of Education Secretary. “It’s clear that these educators exhibit excellence in the classroom, among their peers, and in their community. I look forward to announcing one of them this fall as the next Arkansas Teacher of the Year.”

Site visits will be conducted for each of the state semi-finalists, and the 2024 ATOY will be named this fall. The state winner will be eligible to apply for the national program.

The state semi-finalists are listed below:

Nicole Franklin

English Language Arts and Social Studies, Grades 4-5

Orr Elementary School

Fort Smith School District

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Jeremy Kennedy

AP English Language and Composition, Grade 11

Greenbrier High School

Greenbrier School District

Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Beau McCastlain

Career and Technical Education — Television Production, Grades 10-12

De Queen High School

De Queen School District

De Queen-Mena Education Service Cooperative

Kassadi Seidenschnur

Library Media, Grades K-5

Hurricane Creek Elementary School

Bryant School District

Dawson Education Service Cooperative

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program recognizes teachers for their outstanding teaching and leadership skills. To learn more, please click here.