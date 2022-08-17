After-school program in Bryant makes preparations ahead of new year

Students and teachers aren't the only ones who have been getting ready for a new year. After-school programs have also been preparing to be back in action soon.

BRYANT, Ark. — As the beginning of the school year approaches, hundreds of parents have found themselves marking things off their back-to-school checklist.

One of those things many parents have been looking into is finding a good after-school program for their kids.

While there are various programs available in the community, the Bryant Boys and Girls Club has been one that has drawn a lot of interest.

"We've noticed that more kids are signing up and ready to come," Jordan Stramiello, Community Outreach Coordinator at the Bryant Boys and Girls Club said.

She mentioned that they have been prepping for a maximum of 300 kids and teens to return this year.

"Make sure all of our programs are put together, [and] make sure that you [parents] know when the kids come after school, we know where our staff is going to be located," Stramiello said.

She also emphasized the club isn't a daycare, but rather an organization that provides programs for students once the school day ends.

They offer programs like STEM, help with homework, and other clubs.

"Quite frankly, when kids come here, this may be the only time that they get those things other than school," Stramiello described.

To be able to offer those programs, the club staff must undergo several trainings.

"Whether it be safety, where they know what to do during a fire drill, tornado drill, or even CPR," Stramiello said.

The club has also planned to focus more on security this year, and one thing they've done for added security has been to implement the addition of car tags.

The tags will have the child's name on them and anyone who will be picking up a kid or teen is required to have one.

"We would hate for something to happen if we sent a child home with someone even if we knew them and they weren't supposed to go home with that person," Stramiello said.

They have also decided to limit guests in the building, and only children and staff are allowed beyond the front desk.