Organizations in Arkansas team up to help improve student reading levels

Two education organizations in Arkansas are putting their heads together to help students in the state sharpen their reading skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — You've probably heard the saying "reading is fundamental."

You could even say that it's one of the most important skills that a student could learn.

Some students across the nation, including in Arkansas have faced challenges with reading.

So, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff School District, and AR Kids Read have collaborated with hopes of solving the problem.

Kathy French, Executive Director for AR Kids Read explained that reading can be a big challenge for some students.

"If a child doesn't learn to read, and they don't graduate high school, and can't fill out a job application, it impacts every business," French said.

She added that third grade is typically their target year to ensure students are on track.

"Up until third grade, kids are learning to read. They do learn those basic words and skills," French said.

This year, the organization's volunteers have been helping out at Southwood Elementary in the Pine Bluff School District.

"We work on those kids that need some help in reading [and] that aren't getting older services," French said.

She explained that there has been a shocking number of students that have been at a lower reading level than they should be.

65% of Arkansas third graders are reading below their grade level, and about 85% of third-grade students in the Pine Bluff School District are reading below their grade level.

AR Kids Read has partnered with UAPB's education department to help improve that number.

Dr. Kimberly Davis, Dean of the School of Education said that this will give future educators at the university a chance at a more hands-on experience.

"If a student isn't actually doing, they're not learning," Dr. Davis said.

Ten future educators from the college program will start working at Southwood Elementary beginning on Monday— They'll spend three days a week with a small group of students who need extra help.

"They have identified the areas of deficit [and] they have identified the areas of strength and put those together in order to provide an independent or individualized plan for that student," Dr. Davis said.

Both organizations' efforts will not only help to solve this critical issue, but French also said that this collaboration will address the teacher shortage in Arkansas.