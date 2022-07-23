Prescott School District issues new policy changes

Prescott School District is facing backlash after announcing policies for the upcoming school year— including rules about tardies, absences, and electronics.

PRESCOTT, Ark. — Prescott School District shared a few important policy changes that will be implemented during the upcoming school year— and some parents have not been happy about them.

The school district announced the updates to their 2022-2023 Student Handbook in a Facebook post shared Friday afternoon.

The rules outlined new policies regarding cell phones, tardies, absences, and vapes.

Prescott's new cell phone policy stated that no cell phones, smart watches, earbuds, headphones, or any other electronic devices are allowed on campus at any time.

If students need to bring an electronic device for personal reasons or a school-sponsored trip, it must be turned in to the office or left in their vehicle during the day.

Each violation of this rule will result in a $10 fine and the students' parents will be contacted to come and pick up the phone.

On the second offense, students will receive three days of in-school suspension, a third offense will result in three days of out-of-school suspension, and a fourth offense will result in an expulsion recommendation.

Parents expressed concern that removing all communication on campus will make it difficult for their kids to reach out to them about things like pick-up arrangements or in case of an emergency.

Additionally, Prescott's tardy policy has changed so that whenever a student accumulates three tardies for a class period, they will have to serve detention either before or after school.

If a student fails to show up to detention, they will not be allowed to participate in any extracurricular events or school trips— and might even have to attend Saturday school to make up the time.

Tardies will also be given out each time a student needs to leave class to go to the restroom.

This new policy has raised a lot of questions, including what this means for students who may have stomach issues or experience menstruation and whether they will be given extra time in between classes for restroom breaks.

The policy on absences has also changed so that a student will be denied class credit if they have 10 unexcused absences.

This Is per semester and will reset at the beginning of each new semester.

Excused absences are only accepted in the form of doctor's notes, court, school business, or "unusual circumstances."

No more than four parent notes will be accepted per semester for excused absences.

After the fifth unexcused absence, a meeting will be called with the student and their parent to discuss the situation.

If a student has 10 unexcused absences, a letter will be sent notifying their parent that a FINS— or Families In Need of Services, a juvenile delinquency prevention program through the Youth Service Bureau— has been filed.

Lastly, Prescott's policy on vaping has changed. If a student is caught with any vape products, they will receive three days of in-school suspension.

Students will receive five days of in-school suspension on the second offense, and three days of out-of-school suspension on the third offense.

The comment section was turned off on the original post after it received a flood of messages from angry and concerned parents.