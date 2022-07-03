Community organizations in Arkansas bridge gap between homeless and mental healthcare

The Centers, a nonprofit offering mental health services, is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas to work with the homeless community.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to government figures, about 25% of homeless people suffer from a serious mental illness. That's much higher than the general population, which is about 5%.

The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas is working to help clients access mental healthcare treatment.

When people think of the Salvation Army, bell ringing and holiday help for families often come to mind. In reality, it's so much more.

"We want to be a voice for the voiceless," Matthew DeSalvo, director of social services for the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas, said.

"We want to give them a voice, and one way we can do that: be resource-rich."

In his role, DeSalvo oversees everything from the food pantry to rent assistance and the shelter program for people experiencing homelessness.

"We're just trying to do what we can to just put the resources in place for them to move forward," DeSalvo said.

DeSalvo says strong relationships are the foundation of helping clients with mental health.

"We have to have really good strong conversations through a caring relationship to show that there's a bigger need overarching here," he said. "It's not just the fact that you are homeless. Yes, that's a trauma in and of itself. But oftentimes, it can be attributed to a mental health issue that's gone undiagnosed or unrecognized."

A community partner is helping diagnose and treat the Salvation Army's clients. A bus from The Centers, a nonprofit mental health provider, parks outside the shelter every week.

Anyone staying there can sign up for treatment and meet with a professional on-board the bus regardless of their ability to pay.

"It's one of the highlights of what we get to do every week," DeSalvo said. "People are consistently going to mental health treatment, and you can see the thought processes start to change. And that's the biggest thing."

He says those changes can lead people out of difficult patterns and down a path of progress.

The Salvation Army hopes to one day expand its mental health services. DeSalvo says the organization would like to have the space and staff to help anyone struggling who comes through the doors.