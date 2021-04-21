City of Little Rock extends mask mandate through August 31

In a meeting on Tuesday, the mask mandate was extended through August 31, but the mayor says he will reassess the continuation every 30 days.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. Note: The attached video was filmed on March 30, 2021.)

On Tuesday, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and the Little Rock Board of Directors voted to extend the disaster emergency due to COVID-19.

The emergency will continue for four months, through August 31.

Although the emergency is extended, Mayor Scott says he will assess the need for a continuation of the emergency every 30 days during this period.

The mayor also announced the extension of the city's face covering requirement during the meeting.

Mayor Scott will review the mask requirement every 30 days.

"I'm grateful to the Board for understanding the need to make those decisions that protect the lives of residents and visitors to our city," Mayor Scott said. "While vaccinations have helped to dramatically lower the number of new cases, there is still a need for some actions during the next few months as we monitor new infections caused by the original strain or by any the more recently identified strains of COVID-19."