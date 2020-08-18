Two Clarksville football coaches test positive for COVID-19

The announcements come within a week of each other, but the school says practices will continue as scheduled under ADH guidelines.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — According to Clarksville Public Schools, two of the schools' football coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on August 12, the school announced one of their coaches had tested positive for the virus.

The announcement was followed by announcing they would disinfect both field houses and would continue with football practice the following day, as normally scheduled.

On August 18, the school announced another football coach had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the school says they have been working very hard to maintain social distancing with the team members, including wearing masks at all times during practice.