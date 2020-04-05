LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Sunday, May 3, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,431 positive cases.

On Wednesday, there were 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,431 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

52,890 total tests

49,459 negative test results

76 reported deaths

1,999 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Sunday, May 3

3:00 p.m.

There are now a total of 3,431 positive cases in Arkansas and three new deaths due to COVID-19 since yesterday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, three prison inmates died today— two were being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.

The third death took place within the Cummins Unit infirmary after he "collapsed in front of correctional officers," the ADC said in a statement. They say they don't believe the death to be COVID-19 related, but an autopsy will be performed to confirm the manner of death.

