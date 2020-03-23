LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:40 a.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 168 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Over the weekend, the governor said after looking at projections, Arkansas is likely to reach the peak of COVID-19 spread in 6 to 8 weeks.
He also said there were currently no plans for a shelter-in-place order in Arkansas at this time.
Key facts to know:
- 168 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 119 people are under investigation
- 791 negative test results
- All public schools are closed until April 17
- All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."
Monday, March 23
8:40 a.m.:
The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 168 COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Of the 959 people that have been tested, a total of 791 test results have come back negative.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Craighead County
- Crittenden County
- Desha County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Lincoln County
- Pulaski County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Saline County
- Sebastian County
- Searcy County
- Sevier County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- Woodruff County
