LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 449 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Sunday, Gov. Hutchinson announced the state saw another death of COVID-19, bringing the total to six in Arkansas.

During a press conference on Sunday, Dr. Nate Smith confirmed details of some of the COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. As of 1:40 p.m. Sunday, there were six pregnant women, 69 related to domestic travel, 67 healthcare workers, 36 with diabetes, 32 with heart disease, 21 with chronic lung disease and 10 with chronic kidney disease.

Key facts to know:

449 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

3,536 total tests

3,087 negative test results

6 reported deaths

29 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Monday, March 30

8:15 a.m.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Nevada County

Perry County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

