LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 449 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Sunday, Gov. Hutchinson announced the state saw another death of COVID-19, bringing the total to six in Arkansas.
During a press conference on Sunday, Dr. Nate Smith confirmed details of some of the COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. As of 1:40 p.m. Sunday, there were six pregnant women, 69 related to domestic travel, 67 healthcare workers, 36 with diabetes, 32 with heart disease, 21 with chronic lung disease and 10 with chronic kidney disease.
Key facts to know:
- 449 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 3,536 total tests
- 3,087 negative test results
- 6 reported deaths
- 29 recoveries
- All public schools are closed until April 17
Monday, March 30
8:15 a.m.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Nevada County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
