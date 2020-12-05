LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Tuesday, May 12, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 4,043 positive cases.

On Monday, Gov. Hutchinson provided a COVID-19 update in El Dorado, Arkansas because of last week's announcement of Murphy Oil relocating to Houston.

As the state remains in Phase One, several businesses have been allowed to reopen. Barbershops, salons, and gyms are among those. Public pools, splash pads, water parks, and swim beaches will be allowed to open on May 22.

Key facts to know:

4,043 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

69,008 total tests

64,996 negative test results

94 reported deaths

3,149 recoveries

Watch Gov. Hutchinson's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

On Monday, Gov. Hutchinson said he's distressed by reports of people in the state not socially distancing because of the coronavirus, but he doesn't regret allowing businesses shuttered by the virus to reopen.

He cited no specific examples, but the Republican governor's comments came after social media posts over the weekend showed crowds and lines at some retailers. Hutchinson said Arkansans need to be disciplined in their social distancing to avoid a resurgence of the virus.

Watch Monday's press conference here:

