Arkansas reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson extended the public health emergency until March 31. This included important executive orders: Telehealth, business protection, remote learning, etc.
Based upon the progress and stats, the mask mandate will continue but end on March 31 if certain progress is maintained.
Key facts to know:
- 254,128 confirmed cases
- 68,381 probable cases
- 2,939 active confirmed cases
- 1,360 active probable cases
- 4,257 confirmed deaths
- 993 probable deaths
- 441 hospitalizations
- 84 on ventilators
- 246,978 confirmed recoveries
- 66,024 probable recoveries
- 636,600 vaccine doses given
March 1, 2021
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths in the last day.
"There are fewer cases with higher testing today compared to last week. We're continuing to vaccinate Arkansans, and we will be able to increase our doses administered once we receive our first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which is expected later this week," Gov. Hutchinson said.
We will update this article daily with the latest COVID-19 numbers and vaccine data.