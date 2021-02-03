Arkansas reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

After the decline in virus testing following severe winter weather in Arkansas, COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson extended the public health emergency until March 31. This included important executive orders: Telehealth, business protection, remote learning, etc.

Based upon the progress and stats, the mask mandate will continue but end on March 31 if certain progress is maintained.

Key facts to know:

254,128 confirmed cases

68,381 probable cases

2,939 active confirmed cases

1,360 active probable cases

4,257 confirmed deaths

993 probable deaths

441 hospitalizations

84 on ventilators

246,978 confirmed recoveries

66,024 probable recoveries

636,600 vaccine doses given

March 1, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths in the last day.

"There are fewer cases with higher testing today compared to last week. We're continuing to vaccinate Arkansans, and we will be able to increase our doses administered once we receive our first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which is expected later this week," Gov. Hutchinson said.