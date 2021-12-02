How to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walmart

Walmart pharmacies are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those who may qualify in Phase 1B.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — You can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at different Walmart pharmacies across Arkansas.

All you have to do is log on to Walmart's vaccine site, create an account, and then enter your zip code to see which stores near you are currently offering the vaccine.

Once you select the store, the site will check your eligibility to receive the vaccine and book an open time slot.

To find a nearby Walmart, click here.

In addition to Walmart, COVID-19 vaccines are being offered at local Walgreens as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.