Arkansas pharmacy holding COVID vaccine clinic at church

ENGLAND, Ark. — When it comes to distribution, one pharmacy in Lonoke County is making sure they're delivering doses as efficiently as possible by opening up a drive-thru clinic at a church.

Polk Pharmacy in England is using Landmark Baptist Church as a vaccine clinic to safely and swiftly deliver doses.

"It's real easy to have them come through the drive-thru here, and my husband's at the pharmacy doing regular pharmacy business and so we're here to try to keep the traffic down," said Mary Carole Polk.

They started using the church last month.

Polk's son Kirkland is a UAMS student helping distribute the vaccine. He said for logistic's sake, the drive-thru helps with the streamline of getting people in and out. People staying in their cars is safer, too.

"We're doing about 70 patients today. Most of these patients are getting their first dose of the Moderna vaccine," said Polk.

Wayne McLean delivers for the pharmacy and is also a deacon at the church. He checks on patients after vaccines in the parking lot to make sure they're not showing any bad side effects or reactions to the virus.

"Polk Pharmacy has really worked hard in order to get the vaccine and get it in people's arms," said McLean.

Mary Carole said it was collaboration and McLean's idea for them to use the church.

"The other day he said that somebody came in and he said, 'Are you looking for a vaccination?' He said 'Nah, I'm trynna be saved!' He said, 'We can do both! We'll get the preachers over there and we can get you a vaccination over here,'" she said.