x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Coronavirus

Arkansas surpasses 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations

Gov. Hutchinson commemorated the 1 millionth Arkansan to be vaccinated at the Department of Health on Thursday, April 22.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — December 14 was a historic day across the country, but also in Arkansas as the first shipments and immunizations of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed and administered. 

Five Arkansas front-line workers became a part of history as they were among the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Now, over four months later, Arkansas has reached 1 million vaccinations.

Governor Asa Hutchinson commemorated the 1 millionth Arkansan to be vaccinated at the Department of Health on Thursday, April 22.

WATCH HERE: 

Related Articles