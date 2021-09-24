Health experts discuss booster shots and breakthrough cases in Arkansas

'The only way we can overcome this hump and barrier and get back to normal is by vaccinating as many people as possible.'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you were to take a look at the data, you'd notice a trend in the Natural State. Active COVID-19 cases are going down, but our breakthrough cases are still slightly rising.

So, why is that? The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has a reason, and it all feels like a trend we saw a year ago.

"It's kind of deja vu, but we are well prepared now," Dr. Naveen Patil, the Medical Director for Infectious Disease at ADH, said. "We can't say it's just coming mainly from nursing homes. Yes, we do have several coming from nursing homes, and that is a matter of concern."

Nursing homes are at least a part of the breakthrough cases, which is concerning for Patil as nearly every long-term care facility resident has been vaccinated.

"Arkansas, if you've seen the latest reports, almost 90% of our long-term care residents are vaccinated with at least one shot," Patil said.

Over the past month, several nursing homes have reported new COVID-19 cases. It's something ADH said they knew would happen.

"We knew several studies were coming that showed the waning immunity and again, this is not only regarding vaccinations," he said. "Anything for the elderly, they have a weakened immune system, so it was expected."

Talks about booster shots have been happening for months now. The jump in vaccinated cases lines up with the need for those 65 and older to receive their shots.

The CDC recommends those getting a Pfizer booster shot, for example, to get one six months after the end of their two shot cycle – that means most long term care residents should get it right around now.

"All those, 90% of the population who got one shot or two shots make sure that the people who got the two get the booster, who got the one get the second and third," Patil said.

While it's concerning to see nursing homes have cases again, ADH knows how to fight that – and Patil said there's a way you can help as well.