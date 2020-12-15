Little Rock pharmacy gets ready for senior citizens to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Kavanaugh Pharmacy has taken down information from more than 300 patients so far.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock pharmacy is letting senior citizens start getting in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available to them.

Beth Foti made the trip to Kavanaugh Pharmacy to have her name taken down. She said she was thrilled to hear the Pfizer vaccine is already in distribution.

"I have two grandbabies in California and I want to go see them," she said.

The pharmacy is taking down names for patients over the age of 65, asking for phone numbers and contact information.

Pharmacist and owner Anne Pace said once the vaccine is available for senior citizens, she will go down the list in order.

But, it will likely be a couple more months. The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are strictly for healthcare workers. Pace will receive her first shipment on Tuesday morning.

"My best guess and certainly this is a guess, I'm hoping the end of January early February is when we'll get to those people over 65," Pace said.

Senior citizens fall into the 1C phase of vaccine distribution, just behind healthcare providers, nursing home residents, and essential workers.

Pace is also taking down names for people in healthcare.

"And certainly, those people get bumped up to the top," she said.

Pace said her patients know it will likely still be a while.

"I don't think anyone has any hopes that I'm going to call them next week that it's time for a vaccine, but they're just excited to get their name on a list in hopes they might be able to see their grandchildren or see their families," she said.

Once the vaccine becomes available for senior citizens, Pace expects there to be enough doses to cover everyone quickly.

"I'm a happy person, I'll be more happy when I get the shot and everyone else gets it," Pace said.