Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening on Friday at Goodwill Excel Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Those who fall under the Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 1A, 1B, or 1C will be able to walk-up and get their vaccine at The Excel Center in Little Rock on Friday, March 19.

Rock Region METRO -- in partnership with Baptist Health, the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, and Goodwill Industries of Arkansas -- will be co-hosting the walk-up clinic on Friday.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, with a follow-up appointment scheduled for Friday, April 9.

The vaccine is free and no insurance is required, but participants should bring an ID badge, pay stubs or a letter from their employers, and an Arkansas driver’s license or state ID to provide proof of their Phase 1A, 1B or 1C status.

After the vaccination, participants must remain on site for 15 minutes for observation.

The clinic will be held at The Excel Center at the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas campus, 7400 Scott Hamilton Dr., Little Rock, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.