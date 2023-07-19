New $46M healthcare campus coming to Rogers

A new healthcare campus will be coming to Rogers, with phase one of the 115,000-square-foot project set to be complete by 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — A new healthcare campus will be coming to Rogers after Prime Healthcare Properties, a healthcare real estate development firm, acquired 9.03 acres to build the project in the area.

The three-building campus will have a total of 115,000 square feet and be located at the Promenade Boulevard and Oak Street intersection.

According to reports, the project will consist of two phases. Phase one will be building a single-story 15,000 square-foot building and a two-story 28,000 square-foot building. Phase two will be a three-story 72,000-square-foot building.

Construction for phase one is scheduled to start by the end of this year and be completed by Q3 of 2024.

“This project will deliver Class-A medical office space to Rogers, aligning with the region’s strategic initiative to add healthcare services and make Northwest Arkansas a healthcare destination,” said Mark Samples, Founder, and President of Prime Healthcare Properties.

This will be Prime Healthcare Properties’ first investment in Northwest Arkansas.