When is the best time of day to water your lawn?

With temperatures rising, it's important to stay hydrated— for both people and plants! So we researched the best time to water to keep your lawn looking healthy.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — It’s summer in Arkansas and that means the heat is on! With this week’s heat dome squarely over the Natural State, folks are wondering how to keep their grass fresh and green.

According to Lawn Doctor's website, the best time to water grass is in the early morning, ideally before 10 a.m.

At this time, the temperature outside is still relatively cool, and the wind and sun are not as intense. These factors allow the water to soak into the soil and be absorbed by the grassroots before it can evaporate.

Watering early also helps prevent the risk of fungal diseases, since the grass blades have time to dry out before nightfall.

Now if you’re not an early bird that’s ok— the second-best time to water your grass is in the late afternoon or early evening, after 4 p.m.

Just like in the morning, temperatures have cooled off and the sun is less intense at this time. However, you should avoid watering your grass too late in the evening, as this can promote the growth of fungus.

It's also important to know what type of grass you have in your lawn so that you can adjust your watering routine accordingly.