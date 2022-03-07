5-year-old Pine Bluff boy hospitalized after hit-and-run accident

A 5-year-old is in the hospital with severe injuries after he was hit by truck early Sunday morning. Pine Bluff police continue to look for the driver.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00a.m. on Sunday, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to a call of a child being hit by a vehicle at the area of 15th and Hazel.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a severely injured 5-year-old boy lying in the road. The child was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

According to reports, the child walked out of an apartment onto Hazel street where he was then struck by a vehicle.

A witness stated that it was a white pick-up truck that hit the child and then quickly drove away.

Officers knocked on doors in the area in hopes of locating the parents of the child. They determined that the boy had been left in the care of his step-father, 45-year-old Eddie Jackson.

Police stated that Mr. Jackson was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a minor.

Anyone with information about the truck or the driver who left the scene is urged to please contact the dispatch center at (870) 541- 5300 or the detective office at (870) 730-2090.