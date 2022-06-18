Police: Fatal crash leaves two dead near Rodney Parham, investigation underway

Little Rock police are continuing their investigation into a fatal crash that left two people dead near Rodney Parham Road and 12th Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fatal crash in Little Rock has left two people dead near Rodney Parham Road and 12th Street.

According to police, the collision happened around 9:15 p.m. on June 17 as two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The collision, which involved a Mercedes Benz and a Dodge Avenger, happened after the driver of the Mercedes lost control of the vehicle and struck the Dodge as both cars were forced off the road as a result.

Little Rock police said that the driver and passenger of the Mercedes Benz were trapped inside of the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that the driver of the Mercedes Benz has yet to receive a "positive identification" but police have identified the passenger as 47-year-old Larry Brewer of Conway.

There was no information provided on the current condition of the driver of the Dodge Avenger. This is an active investigation.