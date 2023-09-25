Is there an age limit to donate blood in Arkansas?

Donating blood is a simple act that can help save a life— but is there an age limit to do so?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Donating blood is a simple, selfless act that can help save someone's life— and according to Lori Arnold-Ellis, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Arkansas, it's more important than ever right now.

"Blood is needed year-round. Even right now, we are in a major shortage, we are asking people to reconsider giving blood if they have before or for the first time if they never have. It’s needed all year round,” she said.

However, if you’re an older adult and are concerned whether your time to donate has passed, Arnold-Ellis said not to worry, you’re in luck.

"Well, that’s an easy answer. There is no age limit. Now there is a minimum age limit. You do have to be 16 with parental permission in Arkansas or 17 without. There is no upper age limit,” she explained.

All you need to do is go online and find the best time and place to make your donation.

“In Arkansas, there are two different places you can go, the Red Cross's website or you can go to the Arkansas Blood Institute website here," Arnold-Ellis added. "Just depends on where you live in the state and where you can give blood and that’s the easiest way to do it is make an apportionment.”