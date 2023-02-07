Farmers markets in Central Arkansas grow post pandemic | Here's how

According to the Farmers Market Coalition, in 2020 there was a 35% increase in people shopping at farmers markets.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Farmers Markets are a popular attraction on weekends in Central Arkansas and they're growing.

Sunday was another busy day at the farmers market in SOMA.



“Bernice Gardens Markets [have] been here for about 10 years,” said Market Manager Stephanie Nichols.



Nichols was once a vendor before becoming the market manager and has gotten to see firsthand just how much the market has grown.



“There were probably about 15 vendors. Everything fit in that pavilion right there,” said Nichols. “The biggest one we've had was about 45 vendors, which was amazing.”



Nichols said the pandemic didn't put a halt to their growth.

“We didn't really see a slowdown,” said Nichols.

That's the case too for farmers markets across the country. According to the Farmers Market Coalition, in 2020 there was a 35% increase in people shopping and 31% of new customers who shopped at farmers markets during the pandemic, continued shopping there five months later.

“I found that during the pandemic, people were really just respectful about continuing, they liked the fact that they can talk to the farmer and know exactly where their food came from,” said Nichols.



Some vendors at the market joined during the pandemic like Susan Opitz who is the owner Dancing Spring Garden.

