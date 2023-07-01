Conway Regional cuts contract with United Healthcare over unfair reimbursement rates

More than 250 physicians and health care providers in Conway and Central Arkansas are now out of network with United Healthcare.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — The health care scene at Conway Regional is changing after the nonprofit, community-owned, and community-operated health system terminated its agreement with United Healthcare.

Conway Regional announced the decision on Saturday, which means that more than 250 physicians and health care providers in Conway and Central Arkansas are now out of network with United Healthcare.

"This is not a decision we take lightly," said Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Health Care System. "However, there remain significant issues to work through and represented in formal documents. We remain open and committed to working with United.”

According to Conway Regional, the two sides couldn't agree on reimbursement rates, something the health care system wanted to keep on par with competitors.

Conway Regional said United Healthcare's inability to agree to a fair reimbursement rate comprised the organization's ability to keep up with rising inflation and costs.

"Throughout the past six months, we have attempted to engage United in a dialogue and understanding of each other’s perspective," Troup said. "Despite our best efforts, we have found United unwilling to respond in a way that we can agree to at this time."

Conway Regional and many of its associated physicians remain contracted with all significant payors other than United. In addition, all physicians included in this termination participate in the Medicare program.

The health care system said anyone with a United Medicare Advantage plan who wants to preserve the continuity of care should consider speaking to a Medicare agent to review other options.

Retired teachers on ARBenefits Medicare Advantage Group PPO Plan have a one-time option to select an alternative insurance plan by July 11 and can learn more by calling 877-815-1017.

Conway Regional remains in-network with the Veterans Affairs-Clinical Care Network (VA-CCN). Veterans will not experience any disruption in care.