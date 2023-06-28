Power returns to downtown Conway after weekend storm

Kassi's Cookies was one of many businesses that lost power after Sunday night's storm. Although they have power again, they're still playing catch up.

CONWAY, Ark. — Utility crews have been busy working to restore power across Central Arkansas.

Although traffic lights are working and open signs are lit up again, the storms on June 25 left many businesses in downtown Conway without power for several days, including Kassi's Cookies.

Elaine Fulford, manager of Kassi's Cookies, said their power returned Wednesday morning, which was sooner than expected, but they did take some losses.

“Late Thursday night is what we were told,” Fulford said. "It was like a sigh of relief for us because now we can officially have a plan.”

Kassi's Cookies lost some of its products due to the power outage.

“We had to start coming up with plans to get all of our refrigerated stuff moved," Fulford said. "Everything that would go into a freezer or fridge, we couldn't let it sit here... we did lose some of our product with the power being out.”

Fulford said it wasn't a lot, but any losses for a small business are never a good thing.

“Everybody knows what the price of groceries is," Fulford said. "We are buying the same items that you put in your house... every little we throw away really hurts us.”

But now that the power is back on, they can restock and catch up.

“We just had to backtrack the past couple of days and start again," Fulford said. "We will be cleaning and organizing our shelves throughout the week."

Fulford said they'd begin baking Wednesday night and again Thursday morning, hoping to have their shelves ready for customers.