Arkansas fire department sustains 'significant' fire damage at station

A Saline County fire station sustained 'significant' damage following a fire at their home station over the weekend, with crews working within minutes to put it out.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark — The Saline County Dispatch received multiple calls over the weekend alerting them that their main fire station was on fire.

According to an online post from the Collegeville Volunteer Fire Department, the calls began on May 6 around 6:00 p.m., with responders enlisting the help of their fellow fire departments and community members.

The fire took place as members of the Collegeville and Crystal Fire Departments were taking part in the special "Mud Days" event, which is a joint event held by the two fire departments.

Upon receiving the call, crews responded to the fire at their home station.

The department shared that the fire was being worked within a minute of the initial dispatch and that within 5 minutes of the call, crews were inside the building working on both floors as water was being put onto the fire.

The station reportedly sustained "significant" damage according to the fire department.

"We sustained significant damage to our main fire station and a loss of our rescue. However, the Engine Bays where our other apparatus is housed, received smoke damage only," the fire department shared online. "We are still open for business. Our house is damaged, but all of our firefighting suppression and gear for the firefighters are okay."