Arkansas man caught in gunfire on I-40 during road rage incident

Anthony Clark is happy to be alive after he was caught in gunfire on Interstate 40 near Conway on the way to visit his brother in the hospital.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was a dangerously close call on an Interstate 40 Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. after a road rage shooting happened.

For people like Anthony Clark, a trip across Arkansas starts and ends on I-40.

"I think I've drove that route 20 times. And yeah, it takes me through Little Rock every single [time]," Clark said.

His drive home on Sunday was anything but what would he would normally experience.

Clark, his friend who was in the passenger seat, and a dog in the backseat were heading from Memphis to Tulsa.

Darrell Clark, who is Anthony's dad, said they were visiting his brother at St. Jude Hospital Children's Research Hospital where he is battling a brain tumor and brain cancer.

"His brother, you know, about five years ago, they found a brain tumor, and [it was] brain cancer," Clark said.

It is a trip that Anthony makes multiple times a year.

On Sunday afternoon, as he entered the city of Conway, Arkansas State Police said he approached a white Dodge Charger in the left lane.

"I was trying to figure out how to get over you know, kind of multiple things happening," Clark said.

As he passed the car, he said the passenger rolled down the window and saw their hands out.

That is when the unexpected happened.

"[They] just shot a bullet right into the side of my doorframe and the doorframe caught it and ended up in the back of the seat," Clark said. "I was like, 'did we get shot at?' because you know, nothing came through the door."

He said this close call left him shocked and frightened.

He sped away until it was safe to pull over and call the police.

Clark believes he was a victim of road rage.

Arkansas State Police say aggressive driving is a dangerous trend that is becoming more common in our state.

Between January and August of this year alone, state police handed out 52,593 violations to aggressive drivers.

With one son already in the hospital, Darrell said he is grateful that his son Anthony is back home, but adds that this close call could've been avoided.

"I just find it appalling that somebody would just have such little regard for somebody's life for nothing," Darrell said.

Anthony said he is counting his blessings.

"I'm grateful to be alive. I'm grateful I didn't get hit. I'm grateful my friend didn't get hit. I'm grateful. My dog didn't get hit in the backseat," Anthony said.

To help crack down on aggressive drivers, Arkansas State Police have rolled out new, low-profile patrol cars.