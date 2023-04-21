Arkansas AG files motion to pause Summit Utilities from resuming disconnects

Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a motion to stop Summit Utilities from enforcing normal collection and disconnect policies against customers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On April 21, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a motion with the Public Service Commission to stop Summit Utilities from enforcing normal collection and disconnect policies.

The motion comes after the company announced their plan this week to begin resuming their payment collections from customers, which includes disconnects from those who miss payments.

Griffin said that he filed the motion to allow the ongoing investigations to finish before the company can begin enacting their late fee and disconnect policies towards consumers.

“Today, I am filing a motion with the Public Service Commission opposing Summit’s plan to resume the charging of late fees and disconnecting gas service until the investigations are complete or until an alternative date set by the Public Service Commission based upon information gathered during the investigations," Griffin said.

The Attorney General believes that "based on what we know at the moment" he feels that it's "too soon" to reinstate normal policies and shutoffs from the Summit.

“As the Public Service Commission investigation has just begun, Summit should not resume normal collections. We continue to investigate the complaints received from Arkansans regarding Summit,” Griffin said in a statement.

Back in March, the Attorney General took the findings of his Summit Utilities investigation to the Public Service Commission.

His investigation looked into the complaints that customers had with the company, with Griffin’s office having received over 2,800 calls regarding "sharp" increases in their bills.

Griffin asked the Public Service Commission to investigate the company’s purchasing and billing practices, along with potential violations of Commission rules.