Benton Police changing restrictions on marijuana use for new applicants

The Benton Police Department eased their restrictions on marijuana on Wednesday, as the group works to fill officer vacancies.

BENTON, Ark. — There's a strict set of criteria involved when it's comes to becoming a police officer, and some of the criteria might surprise you.

Alongside the criteria, much of the world is seeing difficulties especially when it comes to hiring. Police departments are no exception as hiring woes have made it harder to fill spots.

"Whether it's law enforcement or restaurants or just anywhere. It's tough," Lt. Jackson said.

The department is down 10 officers and only has 7 applicants for this current round. This is why they're making a change to their policy, specifically when it comes to marijuana use.

In the past, using marijuana at any point in a three year window would disqualify applicants from consideration. Furthermore, any marijuana that falls between three to six years ago, would be viewed as a case-by-case basis.

That window has been changed now though. New rules approved Wednesday reduce the three year window to two years instead The case-by-case basis is now evaluated if use falls between two to six years.

"There's medicinal benefits for marijuana. If you're able to benefit from that, that's good, but obviously with us, we have to be a little more strict on how that's done," Lt. Jackson said.

These new rules are the same for anyone applying – even those with a medical card.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Act bans discrimination against card holders, but this criteria is an exception. The department said they're able to enforce this since they work in a "safety sensitive position."

"That's the important thing is whenever you're applying for these sensitive positions is being honest and truthful with that," Lt. Jackson said.

Lt. Jackson said they're so strict because marijuana use can impair you for much longer than you might be aware of.

According to the CDC, "Marijuana's effects on attention, memory and learning may last a long time or even be permanent, but more research is needed to fully understand those effects."

So while this may be a minor change to department policy, Lt. Jackson said it's a start.

It could have an immediate impact, and give them more candidates they need.

"To increase our numbers that are actually testing with us, you have a greater chance of getting a good applicant," Lt. Jackson said. "That's what all agencies are wanting."