Bryant details next steps after mayor's sudden resignation

After a drama-filled week that led to the Bryant mayor resigning, we now know what the next steps are for the city.

BRYANT, Ark. — After a drama-filled week that led to the Bryant mayor resigning, the city council shared more on the next steps during a meeting on Tuesday.

The council voted last week to strip Mayor Allen Scott of most of his powers and a show no confidence, ultimately leading to his resignation.

According to the city, those actions stem, at least in part, from an equal employment opportunity lawsuit.

However, members didn't have much to say at the city council meeting on Tuesday about the open mayor position, but we spoke to council members after the meeting about what's next.

Council member Rob Roedel took over many mayoral duties at Tuesday's meeting, explaining who could have that job long-term with Scott's last day set for the end of this week.

"One person does not make a city," Roedel said. "The city will keep moving forward... On Thursday evening, we will name an interim mayor. That meeting is at six o'clock on Thursday; we'll take applications or suggestions and actually talk to those people."

The council plans to decide on an interim mayor that night, but a long-term solution must come to a vote.

"In March, a special election will be held to elect the mayor to fulfill the rest of the existing term," Roedel said.

As for right now, in the mayor's absence, documents that need his signature are being pushed to other council members.

"Based on our city attorney, she's advised us that, that we can sign based on proclamation by the council," Roedel said.

The city council explained there will be a sign-up sheet at their meeting this Thursday, and closed-door interviews will follow before deciding who gets the job until the vote in March.