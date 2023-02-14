Conway community upset after district tells girl's basketball team to not wear Black History Month shirts

Conway Public School District is facing backlash after coaches with the girl's basketball team were told they weren't allowed to wear shirts for Black History Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — Affiliates of the Conway Girls Basketball Team wore shirts last week that said "Celebrate Black History," with the Wampus Cat logo and letters in red, green, and yellow.

The outcry from the Conway community has been apparent, as many have been upset not with the shirts— but with the superintendent's decision to tell students to remove the shirts.

"Actually, I was hurt," said Pattie Randall, a Black woman and teacher at Conway Junior High. "I was hurt, and I was very disappointed."

Randall explained that it was hard to believe that a situation like this could happen.

"It was just something that kinda, I was taken aback when I first heard about it," Randall said. "I guess I can say I was angry about it. because like I said, this is just not something that should be happening in 2023."

Superintendent Jeff Collum released an apology on Sunday night.

In that letter to the community, Collum said, "There was a directive given to pause on anything that was not our school colors and logo until we could have more discussions with our staff and board."

He has continued to say that the intent was never to suspend this indefinitely, but to continue discussing the coaches' attire at games. The letter ends by saying the shirts are allowed.

For Randall, though, the damage has already been done— apology or not.