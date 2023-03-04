Governor Sanders extends Arkansas income tax deadline for tornado victims

In an effort to help relieve Arkansans that were directly impacted by Friday’s tornadoes, Governor Sanders has extended the income tax deadline.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Monday afternoon, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced a new Executive Order to extend the state individual tax filing deadline after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes struck Arkansas on March 31 and continue to cause hardships and suffering throughout the state.

On the same day of the severe weather, Executive Order 23-30 was issued and declared an emergency in the state due to the severe weather outbreak.

Arkansas law states that individual tax returns and payments should be submitted by April 18, 2023.

The new Executive Order would authorize the Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration to allow a time extension to file any returns required under state tax law "upon written request for good cause shown."