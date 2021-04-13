Farmers are getting ready for strawberry season in Arkansas

Spring berries would typically be ripe by now, but the winter weather caused a setback. For those wanting to pick some local strawberries, things are looking up.

CABOT, Arkansas — Strawberry season is almost here and Holland Bottom Farm is getting ready, but there are some changes you need to know before you arrive.

Last year, customers could only drive-thru to pick up their berries during COVID.

The 2021 strawberry season at Holland Bottom is expected to be closer to normal.

"Hopefully this year we will do a walkthrough and everyone can park and just walk through," said Holland Bottom Farm Owner Tim Odom.

Customers will park and be able to walk up to the shed on the left side of the property. They will pick up the strawberries there.

The farm's new building was expected to be finished by this time, but because of the high demand for materials, construction is behind schedule.

It's been a little slow getting started. The below-freezing temperatures this winter were tough on the plants. Odom says it won't be until another week or so before the season will get into full swing.

Holland Bottom Farm will open for the first time this week. For a day and time, you can go to the Facebook Page.