Garland County firefighters work to put out 80-acre blaze

A brush fire in Garland County has spread to 80 acres of woods. At this time, no nearby homes or buildings are in danger as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — 70 West Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire that spread to approximately 80-acre of woods off of Nubbin Ridge Raod in Garland County.

Firefighters are working alongside the Arkansas Forestry Division to put out the blaze.

At this time, no residential homes or nearby structures are in danger.

Residents in west Garland County can expect to see some ‘drift smoke’ coming from the wide area in proximity to the fire.