Garland County firefighters work to put out 80-acre blaze

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — 70 West Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire that spread to approximately 80-acre of woods off of Nubbin Ridge Raod in Garland County.
Firefighters are working alongside the Arkansas Forestry Division to put out the blaze.
At this time, no residential homes or nearby structures are in danger.
Residents in west Garland County can expect to see some ‘drift smoke’ coming from the wide area in proximity to the fire.
Officials with the fire department ask that residents avoid the area until further notice.