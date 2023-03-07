How to know if you're covered for hail damage

Hail storms in Arkansas just keep coming, on top of the long-lasting tornado damage. Experts share the answers to who you should call first if you experience damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hail storms keep coming on top of long-lasting tornado damage— and fixing everything is keeping roofers and insurance agents busy.

Kenny Ringgold who lives in Maumelle is one of many Arkansans that has been trying to get their property fixed after recent hail storms.

"We knew we had some but I didn't know that much. He probably had 40 to 50 circles around the hail and then and... we just started this process like said two weeks ago," Ringgold said.

Malik Matthews owns Elite Roofing and assessed Ringgold's house on Monday.

Monday's work was just part of his packed schedule the last few weeks.

"The phone is usually never not ringing, even if we have to get out there just to tarp the roof, you know, to keep them dry until we get to them we will," Matthews said.

He explained that Elite Roofing aims to finish each project in a day and hopes to go from the first call to having it fixed in a few weeks.

However, Matthews said the first step for any homeowner should be to get their roof checked.

"Our homes don't have, you know, a check engine light like your vehicle to warn you when something's wrong. So, you know, you've got to reach out to someone and have them come to check," Matthews explained.

Another person homeowners can call for advice is their insurance agent.

State Farm agent Charlotte Potts recommended that clients work with reputable, local roofing companies that have been around for a while.

"When someone has a few hail dings, then that's usually not a roof replacement. But if they have enough [damage] that's when, when we're seeing with all the extra storms, more and more total roof replacements," Potts said.

Potts also added that homeowners should always know where their money goes, and exactly how much their deductible costs.