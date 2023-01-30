Hardware stores prep for Arkansas winter weather

Incoming winter weather always means people are in a rush to get the essentials— we checked in with a hardware store to see the stuff you need to help be prepared.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As winter weather quickly approaches Central Arkansas, lots of folks have been heading to their local hardware store to grab essentials— like generators and ice melt.

Ice melt is a hot item at Fuller and Son Hardware. Ice melt and heaters are two of their items that sell out the fastest during icy weather.

"People just being proactive, just in case," Fuller & Son Co-Owner, Jeff Fuller said.

In between restocking the shelves, you'll always find him helping customers.

"As it becomes a little more real, and especially when it happens, that's when it's gonna get real crazy," Fuller said.

Fuller said that he expects business to pick up this week.

If you want to plan ahead, he recommends getting ice melt and a heater that doesn't require electricity.

"If you have, you know, natural gas in your house, you're going to get a natural gas heater, propane heaters in the source of propane. Just also be sure you know how to hook it up," Fuller explained.

He also said that though heaters sell out often during these ice storms, there are other ways to keep warm.

"If you're in a situation where let's say you have a well house, or a part of the house that you need to keep something from freezing, a halogen or an incandescent spotlight can really do a lot more good than people realize," Fuller described.

He has had to limit ice melt purchases to 10 bags a person because they've been selling so quickly.

One customer explained that he stocked up.

"This is going to the driveway, the parking lot of the police department, and one of the substations," Ashley James said.

James is a Chicago native and said he's used to winter weather like this, but knows roads can still get dangerous.

"It doesn't bother me at all. But now I know a lot of people panic and run to the stores but me. I just go in, you know, to me just a regular day for me," James said.