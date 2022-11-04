Lake Catherine State Park to close temporarily for months long repairs

Lake Catherine State Park, one of Arkansas' busiest parks, is set to temporarily close for nearly four months due to planned repairs and maintenance.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas is set to close one of its busiest state parks beginning on Dec. 1, 2022 due to planned to maintenance and repairs.

According to Arkansas State Parks, the closure is set to last for Lake Catherine State Park until March 18, 2023.

The repairs will address the park's needs, including the repair and replacement of the inground sewers.

According to park officials, these repairs are intended to preserve the historic park for many years to follow.

“These updates and repairs will help preserve this natural and historical resource for years to come,” said Stacy Hurst, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

Over the four month span that the park is closed, park officials have said that the visitor center will still remain open. Here, Arkansans will still be able to ask questions and make reservations, as staff monitors maintenance.

As for what all the temporary closure is impacting, here's a list of areas that are off-limits:

Day-use areas

Cabins

Marina

Campgrounds

Most trails

These resources won't be accessible during the closure due to safety concerns, movement of equipment, ease of maintenance, and "contractor expectations."

The park said that the temporary closure will not impact Slunger Creek Nature Trail, which will still be open.

The park said that the Department of Transportation will position signs at each of its main access points to alert visitors of the park's closure.

This closure is something that park officials said is difficult, but that it's in the best interest of the Lake Catherine State Park.

“Closing a state park is never a decision that we take lightly, but a temporary closure is sometimes necessary to safely and expediently perform long-needed repairs and maintenance,” said Shea Lewis, Arkansas State Parks Director.

