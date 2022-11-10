Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road

MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown.
Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service.
The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
Almost every county in Arkansas is under a burn ban as the entire state is at "high" risk for wildfires due to dry conditions.
