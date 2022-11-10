x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road

According to the Mulberry Fire Chief, a large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road.

More Videos

MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown.

Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Almost every county in Arkansas is under a burn ban as the entire state is at "high" risk for wildfires due to dry conditions

Credit: Jeff Brown Mulberry Fire Chief

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out