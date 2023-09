Police have now arrested and charged a man for his involvement in the November 2021 homicide of a Little Rock man.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has now made an arrest for a homicide that happened on November 21, 2021.

According to reports, the incident happened on South University near Golf World at around midnight where police later found 63-year-old Robert Schram dead in a wooded area.

43-year-old Gary Higgins of Little Rock was taken custody without incident and arrested on Monday.