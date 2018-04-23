A Little Rock man pleaded guilty to first degree murder of 2-year-old Ramiya Reed in November 2016.

According to prosecutors, 22-year-old Deshaun Rushing pleaded guilty to the first degree murder charge, which was reduced from capital murder.

Rushing has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. He will be eligible for parol in 21 years.

The toddler's death made national news just two days before Thanksgiving. Reed was riding inside a vehicle on her's mother lap when the shooting happened. The 2-year-old was the only victim of the shooting.

Another suspect, 17-year-old Larry Jackson is also facing charges over Reed's death.

