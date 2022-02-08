Drainage repair project breaks ground in Little Rock

Little Rock city leaders broke ground on a $2.5 million drainage repair and improvement project at Swaggerty Branch Creek in Ward 1's South End neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders of the City of Little Rock gathered to break ground on a $2.5 million drainage repair and improvement project at Swaggerty Branch Creek in the South End neighborhood of Ward 1.

The project will replace old underground tunnels and other weakened drainage infrastructure that serve the area.

“We’re excited to bring this improvement to the South End neighborhood, addressing an item on their neighborhood action plan and making a much-needed and long-awaited improvement,” said Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

Work sites will be located throughout the South End neighborhood to solve the surrounding area's drainage issues.

“Targeted community developments like this invest in our communities and feed growth of property values and economic development, lifting our entire City,” Mayor Scott added.

The project will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act funds in addition to proceeds from the capital improvement portion of the 2012 LR Cent sales tax revenues.

Jon Honeywell, director of the Little Rock Department of Public Works, said they are pleased to help improve drainage systems in the area.

“Drainage is a common infrastructure need throughout the city, correcting issues not addressed in the past and improving areas to modern code and standards," Honeywell explained. "It’s a part of the city budget that doesn’t always grab headlines but nevertheless requires constant dedication of city resources.”

Honeywell added that $40.5 million of a proposed bond issue, one of six projects submitted to early voting, is devoted to further drainage improvements throughout the city.