Faulkner Lake Road to temporarily close for upcoming project

North Little Rock road crews are set to begin work on Faulkner Lake Road soon. Due to the upcoming construction, it is set to temporarily close beginning next week.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock announced that beginning on Monday, August 1, Faulkner Lake Road will be closed to through traffic.

The closure will extend from 500 feet east of Brett Road (east off the Faulkner Lake Road exit on Interstate 440) to Arkansas Highway 391/Faulkner Lake Road.

The reason for the closure is a major street and drainage improvement project, and because of the project, the road is estimated to be closed until May 2023.

Residents in North Little Rock and various businesses near Faulkner Lake Road have had to deal with flooding issues for the past few years, and improvements are finally being made to help mitigate the floods.