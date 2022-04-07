I-630 sees lane closures with heavy police presence

Little Rock police and Arkansas State Police are at the scene of a developing incident on I-630 that has lead to some lane closures.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock police and the Arkansas State police are currently at a scene on Interstate 630 Westbound.

According to reports, the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that some kind of police incident began close to 1:30p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Details into this situation are very limited but ARDOT has said that the outside, middle, and right shoulder lanes are all being affected.