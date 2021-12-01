x
Little Rock Marathon changes date from March to Nov. citing COVID-19 concerns

The annual Little Rock Marathon that was scheduled for March 6-7 has been changed to Nov. 20-21 due to COVID-19 concerns.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Note: The attached video is from a report of last year's race.

The annual Little Rock Marathon that was originally scheduled for March 6-7 has been changed to Nov. 20-21 due to coronavirus concerns.

If you have already registered for the marathon, you can move it to the race in November or defer your registration until 2022. 

The 19th annual race brings thousands from across the nation and world to compete in Arkansas's capital city.

More information on these options will be released in the coming days.

