City of Little Rock offering relocation assistance to Big Country Chateau tenants

Relocation assistance is now being offered to the tenants of the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock is now offering relocation assistance to the tenants of the Big Country Chateau apartments.

On February 7, the city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs led an inspection of the property and they found a total of 81 units that were occupied by authorized tenants.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. explained that their priority is to ensure that all residents in the city have a safe, healthy, and habitable place to live.

“We will continue to work with the City Attorney, Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, other city staff, the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, and community partners to address the emergency situation at Big Country Chateau, he added."