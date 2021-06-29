Little Rock's proposed sales tax would go toward street repairs, zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock city board approved a resolution Tuesday night that lays out how money collected from a proposed penny sales tax will be used.
The proposed tax, which will be voted on by Little Rock residents on September 14, will go towards city development like parks, education and infrastructure.
- Parks and Recreation, Golf and Fitness
- Zoo
- Public Safety
- Infrastructure
- Early Childhood Education
- Economic Development
- Information Technology
- Affordable Housing & Homelessness
- Neighborhood Programs
- General Capital Improvements
The city will put a focus on street repairs, city parks and the Little Rock Zoo.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.