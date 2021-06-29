Little Rock's proposed sales tax would go toward street repairs, zoo

The proposed tax, which will be voted on by Little Rock residents on September 14, will go towards city development like parks, education and infrastructure.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock city board approved a resolution Tuesday night that lays out how money collected from a proposed penny sales tax will be used.

The proposed tax, which will be voted on by Little Rock residents on September 14, will go towards city development like parks, education and infrastructure.

Parks and Recreation, Golf and Fitness

Zoo

Public Safety

Infrastructure

Early Childhood Education

Economic Development

Information Technology

Affordable Housing & Homelessness

Neighborhood Programs

General Capital Improvements

The city will put a focus on street repairs, city parks and the Little Rock Zoo.