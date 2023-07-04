Long-term housing available for Arkansas tornado victims

Nearly 250 people have been placed in hotels since the tornado on March 31.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Arkansas, hundreds of people are trying to figure out their next move.

Shelters are set up in the hardest hit areas, but people will soon be ready to find a more permanent place to settle down.

"Our first major priority is the comfort and care of those individuals," Josh Egbert with the American Red Cross said.

Egbert said shelters, like the one at Calvary Baptist Church in Little Rock, will stay open as long as people need them.

"Right now, the Calvary Baptist Church has been amazing and gracious and opening their facility to us," Egbert said. "We will be here as long as we can, but if we need to identify another shelter location, we will."

According to Egbert, the American Red Cross is working with partner organizations to assist people in the long term.

Kevin Howard with Little Rock's Department of Housing and Neighborhood program said they're working with American Red Cross and the non-profit "100 Families" to find more permanent solutions.

"Since the tornado happened," Howard said. "We've pretty much-been boots on the ground with the mayor... the city manager and the Governor's office as far as opportunities we have to assist people."

Howard said they've placed nearly 250 people in hotels since the tornado.

"If they need permanent housing, we provided a list of apartments that were available for them to go into to receive those permanent houses," Howard said. "If they needed assistance with a deposit for those apartments, or those places... based on the list we gave them, they could get assistance to our emergency solutions grant."

Howard explained that the grant provides a deposit and up to three months of free rent. There are also currently more than 250 people on a waiting list for housing.

"We're working down that list as we get hotels available," Howard said.

He said the first step is to reach out to the American Red Cross if housing is needed.

The Arkansas Realtors Association is also helping people move forward with disaster grants.

Arkansans can apply for up to $2,000 in quick turnaround funds to offset recovery costs at arkansasrealtors.com/consumers/hearts-and-homes. Recipients can use the money on house payments, rent, or hotel rooms.

For assistance with the application process, people are encouraged to call the ARA’s office at 501-225-2020.

Shelters remain open in Arkansas and Missouri for individuals needing a place to stay following last Friday’s tornadoes.

Red Cross-operated shelters in Little Rock

Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, AR 72207

Red Cross-supported shelters in Wynne

Wynne Assembly of God Church, 1900 North Killough Road, Wynne, AR 72396

Jesus Lives International Ministry, 400 Fitzhugh Circle, Wynne, AR 72396

Red Cross-supported shelter in Jacksonville

First Baptist Church, 401 N. First Street, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Red Cross-supported shelter in Marble Hill, MO